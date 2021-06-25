Beaches A1A Parrot Head Club Raising Money for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Today on the River City Live the President of Beaches A1A Parrot Head Club gave a $25,000 check to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Jacksonville. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain awareness month and the Parrot Heads partied with a purpose to raise money for this cause. Coming up later this year with be the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Jacksonville on November 6th and it is never to early to start raising money. If you would like to find out more info on the event you can visit: https://act.alz.org/jacksonville

The Beaches A1A Parrot Head Club is a group of members that are interested in the music of Jimmy Buffett and the tropical lifestyle he personifies. The club members don’t only just enjoy their cheeseburgers in paradise they do it for a purpose.

The 25th Annual Beach bash had 300 attendees from all over the county and it included Trop Rock music, raffles, silent auctions, games, and a lot of fun. The Beaches A1A Parrot Head Club has raised over $100,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association, BEAM, Dreams Come Tue and Relay for life. If you would like to Party with a Purpose they have a monthly meeting the last Wednesday of each month from 5:30-8:30pm at Monkey’s Uncle Tavern in Jacksonville Beach. The next meeting is July 28th. If you would like to fund more info you can visit: a1aparrotheads.org