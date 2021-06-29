Surge Adventure Park | River City Live

“Being a father of four children, I am always looking for ways to provide great family experiences. This is why I created the Surge brand of parks. Each park is customized to include features and activities that are fun for the whole family.” That’s according to retired NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, who is co-owner of the chain of family friendly venues.

Mark and Eden visited the Surge Adventure Park on Arlington Expressway and spoke with manager Jeanne Reid. Jeanne explained that the mission of the park is to put guests first. While the entertainment complex boasts trampolines, trapezes, rock walls, a ninja course and more, she says that safety and fun is the staff’s first concern.

This summer, Surge has numerous specials and she suggested downloading the app to stay on top of the latest deals and events.

Learn more at Surgefun.com