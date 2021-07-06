Give Journey a Fur-Ever Home with Fur sisters | River City Live

To Fur Sisters, rescue is a passion. While it may not always be easy, it is always worth it. Kelly Krehbiel, Founder and President of Fur Sisters, started the organization due to the overcrowding in local shelters. She believes that every dog should be given a second chance. They do this by pulling dogs from surrounding neighborhood shelters that have little funding, give the dogs the vet care they need, and place them in loving foster homes until they get adopted.

Along with having dogs available for adoption, they are always looking to educate others about their foundation through volunteer work. If you are interested in volunteer work or if you are interested in any of the dogs available for adoption you can head to fursisters.org. You can also follow along Journey’s story on their Facebook page.