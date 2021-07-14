Untangle Your Credit with J. White Credit University | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

At 18 years old Janay White received her first loan for $500 and immediately ruined her credit due to the lack of education and ignorance. She sat in bad credit for 7 years.

At the age of 25 she began rebuilding her credit and started studying and researching how to boost her scores! After seeing her scores rise she became infatuated with all things credit related and started to get approved for ALL credit applications! As Janay got older and wiser she realized that having good credit without being educated on credit was a disaster waiting to happen! She used her credit to purchase liabilities! Janay White is determined to use her credit testimony and knowledge to prevent others in her community from following the same path!

If you would like to find out more info you can visit: https://jwhite-enterprises.com/