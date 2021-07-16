Fun Event at The Mosh: Rock The Moon Featuring Skyview | River City Live

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin described seeing the Moon from the surface for the first time as a “magnificent desolation.”

Celebrate the anniversary of the Moon landing on Saturday, July 17 with local indie/space rock band, Skyview, the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society (NEFAS) and MOSH! Experience an out of this world happy hour with local astro-experts, NEFAS. Learn how they capture clear images of our night sky and see the instruments that make the Moon shine!

Then watch as the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium comes to life with a live performance by Skyview synced to lasers, lights, and video in a completely immersive experience sending you soaring through space! Skyview is debuting their EP, “Magnificent Desolation” during the show. Skyview’s new show will feature songs about the Space Race, walking us through the emotional experiences of NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo Missions. CDs and merchandise are available for purchase throughout the evening. Meet the band at the merchandise booth after the show.

Weather permitting, chat with local NEFAS experts and look to the stars with a telescope demonstration after the concert.

Bar available: credit card only. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

$20 for Members | $25 for Non-Members

