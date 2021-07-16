The Last Blade Standing Competition is down to its final four competitor and the winner will be crowned this Saturday.

Matthew Martin has organized this cutting-edge competition where some of the best knife makers in the country will be in the River City showing off their skills.

Martin gained an interest in knife-making after watching the History Channel show “Forged in Fire,” where craftsmen design and test one-of-a-kind blades.

“I started watching it,” Martin said. “And I started becoming really involved in the show and telling him like, sort of yelling at the TV and what they should be doing. And then I thought, you know what, I should be doing this myself.”

It inspired Martin to build a forge in his backyard in Mandarin.

“You can buy most of the parts that you need off Amazon,” he said, laughing.

Steel, and meteorite, are heated to 2,300 degrees in the oven, hammered, shaved and shaped -- all by hand.

If you would like to attend the competition you can visit: https://www.lastbladestanding.com/champ

Or you can watch it live on YouTube: youtube.lastbladestanding.com