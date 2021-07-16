Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

The Last Blade Standing Competition

Tags: River City Live
The Last Blade Standing Competition | River City Live
The Last Blade Standing Competition | River City Live

The Last Blade Standing Competition is down to its final four competitor and the winner will be crowned this Saturday.

Matthew Martin has organized this cutting-edge competition where some of the best knife makers in the country will be in the River City showing off their skills.

Martin gained an interest in knife-making after watching the History Channel show “Forged in Fire,” where craftsmen design and test one-of-a-kind blades.

“I started watching it,” Martin said. “And I started becoming really involved in the show and telling him like, sort of yelling at the TV and what they should be doing. And then I thought, you know what, I should be doing this myself.”

It inspired Martin to build a forge in his backyard in Mandarin.

“You can buy most of the parts that you need off Amazon,” he said, laughing.

Steel, and meteorite, are heated to 2,300 degrees in the oven, hammered, shaved and shaped -- all by hand.

If you would like to attend the competition you can visit: https://www.lastbladestanding.com/champ

Or you can watch it live on YouTube: youtube.lastbladestanding.com

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.