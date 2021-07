Craving a late-night treat? Cookies & Creme Jax Beach bakes a variety of fresh cookies throughout the day and make their own ice cream for everyone to enjoy. The local, veteran and family owned cookie bakery specializes in handcrafting build-your-own cookie ice cream sandwiches and even offer vegan and gluten free cookie and cream options.

