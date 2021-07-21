The 121 Financial Sulzbacher Super-Awesome School Supply Drive

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

121 Financial, Jacksonville’s hometown credit union, is proud to partner with Sulzbacher to host a Back-to-School supply drive to support the children and families that Sulzbacher serves. Between today and July 29, 121 Financial invites the community to donate complete Back-to-School backpack packages or individual supply items at any 121 Financial branch location to help families experiencing homelessness and poverty in Jacksonville as they prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

Sulzbacher will also donate school supplies to children and families who live nearby the Village campus. In total, Sulzbacher projects supporting between 300-400 children with necessary school supplies. The first day of school should be an exciting and happy time for a child – they shouldn’t have to worry about not having a backpack or school supplies like the other children.

Sulzbacher is thrilled that 121 Financial has partnered on this school supply drive so that children can be ready to learn on the first day of school.

Visit : 2021 Sulzbacher School Supply Drive (121fcu.org) to find more info