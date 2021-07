Air Fryer Friday!

Here’s the recipe for today’s air fryer recipe:

Pasta Chips!

Start with cooked pasta. We used pre-cooked pasta straight off the shelf from Publix.

While preheating your fryer to 400 degrees, toss the pasta (or spray it ) with olive oil, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and salt.

Cook in the fryer for five minutes, then flip the pasta and give it a few more minutes until crispy.

Enjoy!