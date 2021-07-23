Crispy Potato Cakes with Dill Remoulade with Publix | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Crispy Potato Cakes

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

6 large gold potatoes

1 large yellow onion

Cheesecloth

2 large eggs (or 1/2 cup egg substitute)

1/4 cup potato starch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons canola oil (+more if needed)

2 tablespoons fresh chives

Sour cream (optional, for serving)

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 250°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Shred potatoes and onion on box grater into medium bowl. Transfer potato mixture to cheese cloth and squeeze as much liquid from potato mixture as possible. Combine in large bowl: potato mixture, eggs, potato starch, baking powder, salt, and pepper until blended.

2. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in large sauté pan on medium-high 2 3minutes. Place 4 (1/4 cup) mounds of potato mixture in pan (spread each into a 3-inch patty). Fry potato patties 2 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Repeat with remaining potato mixture (adding more oil if needed). Arrange cooked latkes in single layer on baking sheet and place in oven to keep warm.

Ad

3. To serve, thinly slice chives. Top latkes with sour cream (if desired)and sprinkle with chives.

Dill Remoulade

Total Time - 40 minutes (Makes about 3 cups)

Ingredients:

1 rib celery

3 green onions

1 small jalapeño pepper

1/4 cup fresh dill

1 tablespoon capers

1 lemon

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup grain mustard

1/3 cup prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

Steps:

1. Finely chop celery (1/3 cup), green onion (1/2 cup), jalapeño (1/4cup), and dill (1/4 cup). Drain capers and finely chop. Juice lemon (2tablespoons).

2. Combine all ingredients in medium bowl and whisk to fully incorporate. Chill 30 minutes (or overnight); serve.