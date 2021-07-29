Start Training Now For Jax Best Road Race | River City Live

If seeing our recent segment on Jax Best Road Race, The Gate River Run, had you inspired, but you don’t know where to begin...have no fear. Two local runners, Jenny Hill and Ryann Lohman have assembled a team that is open to runners of all levels. They call the team, or program, The Distance Project, and Eden Kendall sat down with them to learn more.

The women explained that this is not a team comprised of elite runners, rather it is open to all athletic levels, even beginners. The cost to join the team is $150 and that includes access to group runs, special recovery perks, race and running store discounts and group coaching.

Learn more at jointdp.com