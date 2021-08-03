New Firehouse Sub and H20 For Heroes | River City Live

Firehouse Subs continually tweaks their menu and offers creative and tasty subs for special runs. Their latest creation is a Chicken Gyro which has chicken (obviously), diced peppercinis, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and you can’t have a Gyro without tzatziki! You can, but in this case, it is definitely an exclamation point. It is light enough for the summer but big enough to fill you...so you get the feeling of healthy and hearty. They also added a cherry limeade...with NO sugar! That is so outside the box for me, but I’m always open to try new things.

As much as Firehouse takes pride in offering a diverse menu that appeals to most everyone, they get a major chest pump when they give back to the community. Saturday, August 7th...any customer that brings a 24 pack of water will receive a medium sub of their choice for free. It is all for their H2O for Heroes initiative. I dropped by their Durbin Creek location to learn about all of the above while hydrating and eating.