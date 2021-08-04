Delicious Creamy Lemonade to Cool You Down | River City Live

Easy Creamy Lemonade Recipe

Leader of the well-known ‘Feel Good Foodie’ account, Yumna Jawad teaches millions of viewers how to make creamy lemonade on Tik Tok.

Here’s her recipe for creamy lemonade:

Combine the juice of four lemons and ¼ cup of sugar in a pitcher.

Pour ¼ cup of sweetened condensed milk.

Mix all together with lemon slices and two cups of ice.

Finish the drink with two cups of water.

“So creamy and so good,” says Jawad

Check out https://people.com/food/creamy-lemonade-is-taking-over-tiktok/ for more