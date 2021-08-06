Trending Fashion for Back to School | River City Live

What’s trending for back to school? Short jean jackets, t-shirt dresses, tie-dye and comfort! That’s according to Colleen Berry, who has made a career in fashion. Berry has opened a pop-up shopping experience at the St. Johns Town Center called NYC Sample Sale. “We are here through October... it’s called NYC sample sale. We have designer brands at up to 80% off and literally there’s something in here for everybody! We have had moms, grandmothers, AND daughters come in and literally everybody walks out with something.”

The store carries inclusive sizing, from Petite to Plus, and the selection is separated by price. For example, all dresses are $24.99. The prices range from $29.99 (jackets) down to $15.99 (skirts and tees.)

NYC Sample Sale is located at the St. Johns Town Center near Swoozies and Kirklands.