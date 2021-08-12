Cloudy icon
Dine Out to Support Northeast Florida AIDS Network | River City Live

Dining Out For Life Jacksonville is back for their 16th year helping Northeast Florida AIDS Network (NFAN) to continue their essential and equitable access to services throughout Northeast Florida. Whether you dine-in, take out, or have a meal delivered from a participating DOFL Jax restaurant, a portion of your bill will be donated to Northeast Florida AIDS Network. The network aims to promote health, wellness, support, and education to those who are infected/affected with HIV/AIDS.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 26th. To find out more head to https://www.nfanjax.org/dofljax/.

