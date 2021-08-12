Get Your Sweat On At Hotworx at the Town Center | River City Live

Just when we thought we had seen and tried every type of workout in the River City, we found a new one! Hotworx, at the St Johns Town Center, is a 24 hour infrared sauna facility The short workouts are all led virtually via tv screens that are hung on the walls of saunas set at close to 124 degrees. The idea behind doing exercises inside these heated rooms is that the core heats up faster, fueling calorie burn.

Members use an app to access the facility at all hours of the day and night, and can book classes that way, too. Manager Katie Dunn told us that often a member will take more than one class, since they are short. Membership rates are $59.99 monthly, following a one time fee of $99 which is subject to discounts based on when you join. First responders and military discounts are available, as well.

Learn more at Hotworx.net.