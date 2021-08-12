Ramona Flea Market has been voted Jax Best Flea Market 2 years in a row. Evidently they have connected with the community beyond the most recent years, though. The flea market has big plans to celebrate 50 years of existence. They are offering 50% off specials on food and other experiences all weekend. They are hoping to connect with a new group of entrepreneurs and vendors by offering 50% off of 50 vendor spaces to new sellers. General Manager Lee Largin chatted with Rance Adams about this weekend’s celebration which will go on...rain or shine!
Ramona Flea Market Turns 50! | River City Live
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.