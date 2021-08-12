Ramona Flea Market Turns 50! | River City Live

Ramona Flea Market has been voted Jax Best Flea Market 2 years in a row. Evidently they have connected with the community beyond the most recent years, though. The flea market has big plans to celebrate 50 years of existence. They are offering 50% off specials on food and other experiences all weekend. They are hoping to connect with a new group of entrepreneurs and vendors by offering 50% off of 50 vendor spaces to new sellers. General Manager Lee Largin chatted with Rance Adams about this weekend’s celebration which will go on...rain or shine!