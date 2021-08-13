New Authentic Mexican Fare Opening in Downtown Jax | River City Live

The owners of the Bread and Board continue to expand their brand and location spaces. They have carved out space in the Vystar Building with a large scale Bread and Board restaurant, Bread and Board provisions (which will feature many local vendors), and Bread and Burger. More on all of those later.

Estrella Cocina offers up delicious, authentic Mexican fare along with tasty cocktails and a patio view that will rival some others you may have seen around town. Rance dropped in to chat with Dwayne about Estrella and also to sample. This is a teasing sample of how the conversation went down. Check out our River City Live Facebook Page over the next few days to see the full interview. Reservations are suggested, though there is some walk up availability.