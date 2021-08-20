Partly Cloudy icon
River City Live

Air Fryer Friday: Irish Potato Skin Nachos | River City Live

Irish Potato Skin Nachos

  • .5 pound The Little Potato Company Blushing Belle potatoes, halved
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese of choice (I used a dairy-free shredded cheese for a vegan version)
  • 3/4 cup cooked, crumbled tempeh bacon
  • salsa, for serving
  • Sour cream, for serving (dairy-free for vegan version)
  • 1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped
  1. Toss the halved potatoes with olive oil, salt, chili powder and paprika until well coated. Place in a single layer in the bottom of an Air Fryer and cook for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F, tossing once halfway through.
  2. When the potatoes are finished cooking, quickly remove the base of the Air Fryer and sprinkle on the cheese. Return back to the Air Fryer and let warm for 1-2 minutes so the cheese just melts.
  3. Transfer the cheesy, crispy potato halves to a large serving bowl or platter and sprinkle with cooked tempeh bacon. Drizzle with salsa, sour cream and fresh chives. Serve immediately!

