Air Fryer Friday: Irish Potato Skin Nachos | River City Live

Toss the halved potatoes with olive oil, salt, chili powder and paprika until well coated. Place in a single layer in the bottom of an Air Fryer and cook for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F, tossing once halfway through.

Toss the halved potatoes with olive oil, salt, chili powder and paprika until well coated. Place in a single layer in the bottom of an Air Fryer and cook for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F, tossing once halfway through.