Air Fryer Friday: Irish Potato Skin Nachos | River City Live

Irish Potato Skin Nachos
- .5 pound The Little Potato Company Blushing Belle potatoes, halved
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese of choice (I used a dairy-free shredded cheese for a vegan version)
- 3/4 cup cooked, crumbled tempeh bacon
- salsa, for serving
- Sour cream, for serving (dairy-free for vegan version)
- 1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped
- Toss the halved potatoes with olive oil, salt, chili powder and paprika until well coated. Place in a single layer in the bottom of an Air Fryer and cook for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F, tossing once halfway through.
- When the potatoes are finished cooking, quickly remove the base of the Air Fryer and sprinkle on the cheese. Return back to the Air Fryer and let warm for 1-2 minutes so the cheese just melts.
- Transfer the cheesy, crispy potato halves to a large serving bowl or platter and sprinkle with cooked tempeh bacon. Drizzle with salsa, sour cream and fresh chives. Serve immediately!