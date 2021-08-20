PAWSing 4 Pets: Nassau Humane Society | River City Live

It is now time for Paw-sing 4 Pets, sponsored by Forever Vets Animal Hospital. Today we have Wilson from Nassau Humane Society who is a sweet boy looking for his fur-ever home. If you are interested in adopting Wilson or another animal, check out the requirements below from Nassau Humane Society:

Applications are available at the shelter and animals are adopted on a first come, first served basis.



You will need a valid photo ID.



You must be at least 18 years of age or older.



Adoption fees and other related fees can be made by either cash, credit card, or debit card. Checks will only be accepted for donations.



If you plan to adopt a dog, you must provide your own leash and collar. These items can be purchased at the shelter from our boutique.



Cats are required to leave in a cat carrier. We have temporary carriers available for purchase at the shelter if you do not have your own.



If you are interested in adopting a dog and have your own dog already, a meet and greet at the shelter may be required to proceed with the adoption process.

