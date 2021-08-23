Nominations End Tonight For Cultural Council Awards | River City Live

The Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville has a mission focused on enriching Northeast Florida by investing in the arts and culture. They do that by supporting a Cultural Service Grants Program, individual artists and the public art program. They will hold their 45th annual awards ceremony September 23rd. Today is the last day that local artists and businesses can be nominated for the awards. Rance chatted with Diana Donovan and Karen Feagins to find out more.
