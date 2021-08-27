Jacksonville Tattoo Convention This Weekend | River City Live

The Jacksonville Tattoo Convention returns to the Renaissance Resort at World Golf Village for its 17th installment. This family friendly event will have a convention center filled with local and national artists along with food vendors and fun events for kids. Attendees can meet some of their favorite names and possibly have work done in the moment. Rance spoke with event coordinator Bert Simmons to find out what people can expect from this weekend’s event.
