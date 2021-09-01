Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation: Patient Information & Doctor Training | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique/ Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® invented and patented by John Chao, D.D.S., is a scalpel-free, suture-free procedure for treating gum recession. This procedure is performed by making small holes with a needle in the gum tissue. Using specially designed instruments, the gum tissue is loosened and guided over the receded part of the tooth. Since there is no cutting or stitching, patients can expect minimal post-operative symptoms (pain, swelling and bleeding).