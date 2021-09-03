Jax Taco Fest | River City Live

The most anticipated food & entertainment festival of the year is here! Come out to the Second Annual Jax Taco Festival being held at the Riverfront Plaza on Saturday September 4th (aka 904 day!). Get ready for an action-packed day filled with a variety of tacos, margaritas, delicious churros, guacamole, elotes, live entertainment, a kids zone and Other Taco themed activities! Come hungry and get ready for Jax Taco Fest from 11-8 pm.