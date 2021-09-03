Voices De Hispanos Oral History Project | River City Live

The Jacksonville Historical Society (JHS) in collaboration with Dr. Rebecca Dominguez-Karimi, oral historian, is currently conducting oral history interviews from Latino residents of Duval County for inclusion into its archives. The historical society seeks to highlight the culture, history and accomplishments of the Hispanic community of JAX. Dr. Dominguez-Karimi is seeking 30 people of Latino heritage between the ages of 14 - 100. Rance spoke with her to find out specifics.