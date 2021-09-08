Catching the Beloved Redfish

Florida is known for having some of the best fishing in the world. You don’t have to travel far here in Jacksonville to find some great spots, however having a good guide can make all the difference in the world. I recently met up with Captain Fred Rounsaville. He has been fishing the waters of NE Florida for over 25 years specializing in light tackle inshore and near shore fishing.

During this time, he has become very familiar with inshore fisheries of NE Florida. I wanted to learn more about Red Fish. Why are they sought after and are there any tips to catch them? Captain Fred was extremely knowledgeable and up to the task. Researching the tides and utilizing his many years of experience in our local waters he was up to the challenge.