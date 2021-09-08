Mostly Cloudy icon
88º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

Catching the Beloved Redfish

with North Florida Outfitters

Tags: River City Live
Catching the Beloved Redfish with North Florida Outfitters | River City Live
Catching the Beloved Redfish with North Florida Outfitters | River City Live

Florida is known for having some of the best fishing in the world. You don’t have to travel far here in Jacksonville to find some great spots, however having a good guide can make all the difference in the world. I recently met up with Captain Fred Rounsaville.  He has been fishing the waters of NE Florida for over 25 years specializing in light tackle inshore and near shore fishing.

During this time, he has become very familiar with inshore fisheries of NE Florida. I wanted to learn more about Red Fish. Why are they sought after and are there any tips to catch them? Captain Fred was extremely knowledgeable and up to the task. Researching the tides and utilizing his many years of experience in our local waters he was up to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.