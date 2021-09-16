Ancient City Con Returns! | River City Live

Ancient City Con makes a return after a year off. Geeks (their word) and any that are interested in comics, cosplay, pop culture and more are invited to immerse themselves in the creative vibe. Neil Sindicich says there is absolutely something for everyone of all ages to enjoy when they drop by the convention center at the Renaissance at World Golf Village. Celebrities from a number of different genres will be there signing autographs and taking part of panel discussions. Rance spoke with Neil to get a deeper insight into the weekend’s event.