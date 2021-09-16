Energy-Saving Tips with The FPL Energy Manager | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the free FPL Energy Manager, you’re able to monitor, analyze and simulate your energy usage so you can save on your bill.

As part of the Energy Manager, you also have access to the Energy Analyzer, Energy Dashboard, Appliance Calculators, and Simulator tools. Together, they can help you identify changes to help lower your bill.

Easy tips to save on your electric bill, include:

· Raise Your Thermostat: in the summertime bills are higher because of rising temperatures outside, causing your A/C to run longer to keep you cool. Keep in mind for every degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2% on your monthly cooling costs.

· Keep Your A/C Running Smoothly: maintenance is key, change or clean your filter regularly, usually about once a month.

· Keep Doors Open: keeping bedroom and other doors open allows for seamless airflow. Closed doors can block the airflow and cause your A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.

Ad

· Use Fans Wisely: turn on overhead fans when people are in a room and remember to turn them off when they leave. Fans cool people, not rooms. Turning off fans can save up to $7 a month on your bill.

· Pool Owners: summer is the perfect time to splash in the pool. Limit your pool pump’s run time by six hours or less a day to save money.

· Seal it Up: the third largest energy user in the home is the refrigerator/freezer. Make sure both have a tight seal and try to reduce the amount of escaping cold air by opening the door once to get all your items.

· Cook Smart: use smaller appliances such as the toaster oven and microwave to cook your meals as they use less energy than the oven and add less heat to the kitchen, thus your A/C won’t work as hard to cool your home. Using the oven? Plan your meals so that you can cook several items at the same time in the oven.

· Make the Switch: light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs last three times as long as compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs and use a fraction of the energy. Make the switch to save.

Ad

· Load Size: adjust the water level on your washing machine to match the load size and use a cold rinse when possible.

· Efficient Showerheads: replace old, high-flow showerheads with water-efficient showerheads. Doing this can save you up to $50 a year.

· Sleep Mode: after wrapping up a long workday full of virtual meetings, let your computer sleep. Using the sleep mode feature reduces your energy usage.

· New Electronics: when purchasing new entertainment and computer devices, look for equipment with the EPA Energy Star rating as they use half the energy.

· Fire up the grill: using an outdoor grill instead of the oven can help keep your kitchen cool. Nothing says summer like delicious BBQ meals.

FPL Energy Manager Tool

·Across the state, Floridians are looking for ways to continue saving – and your energy bill is the perfect place to start. Take control by using the FPL Energy Manager, an all-in-one tool that allows customers to view the when, where and how of their home’s energy use.

Ad

o The Energy Dashboard lets customers know when they are using energy during a select period of time.

o The Energy Analyzer puts a spotlight on where your home uses energy.

o The Energy Simulator and Calculator allow customers to see how small changes can save them big over time.

· The tool also provides personalized ways to save based on your energy usage.

· We encourage customers to use the FPL Energy Manager tool and incorporate some or all of the energy saving tips in order to save both energy and money. To learn more, visit FPL.com/TakeControl.

FPL is launching its Savings to Sing About Trivia Game where customers can test their energy saving skills, earn points and win prizes such as music streaming gifts card and smart thermostats.

· Beginning August 24, customers can participate and win big, giving them savings to sing about. The game is available at FPLSingYourSavings.com.