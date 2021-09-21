13th Floor Haunted House Returns to Jacksonville | River City Live

With just over a week until October is here, 13th Floor Haunted House is back to get you into the Halloween spirit. This year haunted houses range from Dead In the Water where the incensed spirits of dangerous gamblers and high society aristocrats haunt the sunken steamboat to Bad Blood where the ancient feud between Vampires and Werewolves rages within the shadows of today’s city streets. Other attractions include axe throwing, mini escape games, and, for those who are of age, Bar 13.