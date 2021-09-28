Fall Beer and Crafts at Pinspiration | River City Live

It may not feel like Fall just yet...but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a Fall beer. Our friends at Pinspiration in Ponte Vedra Beach have severl new Fall, Florida Georgia football, and Halloween themed crafts and for those over the age of 21, you can work on these projects while enjoying a local craft beer. Oktoberfest is an amber colored beer that is locally brewed.

Jen, the owner, showed Eden how to create string art. To learn more about Pinspiration simply visit them on social media or online.

To vote for Jax Best Fall Beer, be sure to head over to News4Jax.com/jaxbest.