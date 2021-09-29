Amelia Island Jazz Festival | River City Live

When the seasons changes to fall, locals know the Amelia Island Jazz Festival is on deck. Les DeMerle and Bonnie Eisle launched the festival 18 years ago as the principal fundraiser for their scholarship fund which supports students studying Jazz music. The festival starts Oct. 3rd and runs until the 10th with events happening daily. Friday features Ken Peplowski as the headliner with Steve March-Torme manning the stage Saturday night. There are post show jam sessions with young musicians and professionals each of those nights as cappers. Rance will be hosting those nights and he spoke with Les about this year’s event and what people can expect.