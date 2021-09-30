Dakar Playing at Start the Music Festival | River City Live

A number of local bands will set up at the Colonial Oak Music Park this Saturday for the STArt the Music Festival that opens at 11am and closes at 10pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to take in different music genres with proceeds from the show benefits STArt Now a nonprofit that supports musicians, creatives and artists of all types in the St. Augustine community. Rance chatted with 3 of the members of Dakar who will be gracing the stage at 11:45am.