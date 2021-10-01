Air Fryer Friday: Veggies! | River City Live

AIR FRY TENDER VEGGIES:

AKA BROCELLI, CAULIFLOWER, BRUSSEL SPROUTS, BELL PEPPER

To cook tender vegetables in an air fryer, preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 C). Prep your veggies by chopping them to the size you want, optionally drizzling with oil (this will make them a bit more roasted tasting in the end). Add to your air fryer in as flat of a layer as possible and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, shaking the air fryer pan once or twice during cooking to promote even cooking.

AIR FRYER FIRM VEGGIES:

AKA CARROTS, BEETS, POTATO, PUMPKIN

To cook firm vegetables in an air fryer, preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 C). Prep your veggies by chopping them to the size you want (remember: smaller pieces cook faster!) Optionally drizzle with oil and add to your air fryer in as flat of a layer as possible. Cook for 20 to 30 minutes, shaking the air fryer pan a few times during cooking to promote even cooking.