Tasting Tours of St Augustine with Beetlejuice | River City Live

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Oh no! Saying the name of the iconic Halloween/movie star three times will, according to legend, conjure the mischief maker. That’s what the ladies that own Tasting Tours of St Augustine are counting on for this edition of their guided tours of the Nation’s Oldest City. Eden Kendall took a daytime version of the tour, but if you and your party would like to take the full length (around 3 hours) nighttime tour, reach out to Tastingtours.com.