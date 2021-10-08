Catch Hamilton at Times Union Center | River City Live

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Newly Added 3rd Week:

Tuesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.