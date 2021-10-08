Exposition of History, Art and Culture of Puerto Rico | River City Live

October is Hispanic Heritage Month. Jacksonville’s Latino community has grown significantly in the past few years. There have been multiple events recently to showcase the many different cultures and tomorrow, the Puerto Rican culture gets some love. The Exposition of History, Art and Culture of Puerto Rico launches tomorrow at UNF’s Adams Center from 10am - 4pm. It’s a free event that will show attendees the history and more of PR. Rance spoke with event founder Arlene Ortiz to get the inside scoop.