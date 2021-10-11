Mental Health Awareness with Children's Home Society | River City Live

Yesterday was World Mental Health Day with the theme “Mental Health in an Unequal World”. . Florida ranks No. 40 in the U.S for access to insurance and mental health treatment – and that’s affecting children, adults and families here Northeast Florida. It’s especially evident as the COVID-19 crisis continues to force more families into poverty, creating greater access barriers while the needs rise even for our most vulnerable population – children. Rance spoke with Alex Field to learn about some of the free therapy opportunities and other networking possibilities offered through Children’s Home Society.