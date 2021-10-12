Junior League Hosts Dior Masterclass & VIP Event | River City Live

The Junior League of Jacksonville boasts a membership of over 100 prominent Jacksonville businesswomen. They commit to giving back to the the community in a number of ways. Fundraising opportunities like the Dior event coming up this weekend, play an integral part. Attendees in person and virtually have the opportunity to get a masterclass in makeup application along with other insight for women in business. It goes down from 10am to 6pm Saturday at the St. Johns Towncenter. Rance spoke with Barbara Sher to find out more.