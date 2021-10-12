PXG Women’s Match Play Championship | River City Live

64 of the best rising star professional female golfers in the world will play in a first of its kind two-week event at World Golf Village. The series will feature one 54-hole stroke-play tournament the first week at King & Bear, followed by a Match-Play event the following week at Slammer & Squire, culminating with the crowning of the winners under the spire of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The vision is for The PXG Women’s Match Play Championship to be the centerpiece of a 10-day celebration of Women’s and DEI Initiatives that ties together athletes, business and community leaders and students. In addition to customary tournament events such as the INK! Charity Pro-Am presented by Davidson Realty and a junior clinic, we will include women-focused networking events and educational seminars designed to develop women in leadership roles, and to create a pipeline of talent connected to the community. This programming will be provided by world-renowned Women’s Empowerment organization, Generation W, with whom we’re proud to collab.

Ad

The tournament will create a showcase to celebrate women’s initiatives on the course, in the office and in the community, and a unique golf championship.

Admission is Free

SCHEDULE OF TOURNAMENT EVENTS

Week One – Stroke-Play | King & Bear Golf Course

October 25 Official Practice Round, 8:00 AMOfficial Charity Pro-AM, 12:00 PM Shotgun start

October 26 First Competitive Round (Stroke-Play)

October 27 Round Two

October 28 Final RoundAwards Presentation following play on 18th Green

October 29 AM Practice Rounds on Slammer & SquireGenerationW Links to Leadership Summit 1:00 – 6:00 PM

October 30 Between the Tournaments Concert presented by the St. Johns County VCB and Jacksonville International Airport. Featuring national recording artists, Them Vibes

October 31 Official Practice RoundsFirst Tee / NFJG Junior Clinic & Shootout

Week Two – Match-Play | Slammer & Squire Golf Course

November 1 First Day Pool Play Begins at 8:00 AM

November 2 Second Day of Pool Play Begins at 8:00 AM

November 3 Knockout Round of 16 Begins at 9:00 AMKnockout Round Quarter Finals begin at 1:00

November 4 Seminfinal Matches begin at 9:00 AMFinal round and Consolation Matches begin at 1:00 PMTrophy presentation following play on 18th green

*schedule subject to change without notice.