Despite the circumstances of the world, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida continues to sever Littles in need of mentoring from Bigs. September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month, so Rance took the opportunity to chat with CEO Sara Alford about the evolution of the organization with new programs. They also touched on the BBBS NE Florida’s biggest fundraiser Margarita J’ville which happens virtually Nov. 5th.
Margarita J’Ville Virtual Fundraiser For BBBS Northeast Florida | River City Live
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.