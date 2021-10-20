Skating Workshop at Skate Station Mandarin

Are you ready to LEVEL UP your roller dance skills? You can do just that, this Sunday.

This fun and interactive workshop is perfect for anyone who is comfortable rolling and wants to spice up their skating with some new moves!

Professional skater, Morgan Weske, will be your instructor for the day and will teach stationary skating moves and dance moves while rolling. At the end of the workshop students will put all of the newly learned skills and dance moves together for some Jax Dance Skate Choreography!

Date and time

Sun, October 24, 2021

BEGINNERS CLASS: 9AM

INTERMEDIATE CLASS: 11AM

Location

Skate Station Mandarin

3461 Kori Road

Jacksonville, FL 32257

REGISTER ONLINE AT EVENTBRITE @SUTHERLANDSKATE

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR:

Morgan Weske is a Professional Dancer, Roller Skater and Choreographer. When she isn’t touring the world offering roller skating workshops and clinics, she teaches choreography classes at a dance studio in LA. Morgan has been in commercials for Zelle, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Subway, Cricket Wireless, and has also appeared in many TV shows and films. You can follow Morgan at @morganweske or check out her site at morganweske.com.