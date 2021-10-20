The Jacksonville Zoo Wins ‘Jax Best Kid Attraction’

The Jacksonville Zoo is no stranger to winning a Jax Best Award. Last month they were crowned Jax Best Animal Encounter and now the have been awarded Jax Best Kid Attraction. The Zoo has a lot going on with the REZOOVENATION and celebrating Halloween season with Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced a five-year, $50 million campaign to make significant improvements to the institution. REZOOVENATION: The Campaign to Inspire will expand wellness-inspired habitats for animal care, grow conservation initiatives, offer improved educational spaces and guest services, and introduce new species. “At its core, REZOOVENATION is about inspiring the future. We hope that all who come through the Zoo’s gates feel inspired by their experiences among the plants and animals. We have cast a bold vision: we want to welcome Florida visitors and become the #1 zoo in the United States. To accomplish that, we are embarking upon the largest capital campaign in the history of the Zoo,” said Executive Director Tony Vecchio. The first phase of REZOOVENATION includes the construction of Manatee River, being supported first by $3 million from J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver, Honorary Chairs of the campaign. Florida’s most beloved and charismatic species will greet guests entering the Zoo from their new exhibit, paying homage to the vibrant natural world surrounding North Florida. This new first impression habitat will solidify the Zoo’s identity as a leader in Florida wildlife conservation and animal wellness. “The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has been a community jewel for decades, and we bel

“It’s as wicked as you wish” at the 34th annual Spooktacular, presented by Aquafina. Jacksonville’s most enchanting Halloween celebration is back October 22-24 and 27-31, combining beloved traditions with all-new frights and delights. Each night from 6-10 pm, guests are encouraged to dress up in their family-friendly costumes to explore the winding pathways of themed decorations. Spooktacular features activities for all ages from trick-or-treating to scare zones.

Each Spooktacular night, the lure of nature comes to light. Find eyes lurking about and listen to mysterious noises echo throughout. With haunts galore as creatures stir, you may think you’ll fright—but will be surprised with delight. The festive sounds will move your feet and around every corner is something sweet. Believe what you hear and most of what you see at Jacksonville’s most enchanting place to celebrate Halloween.