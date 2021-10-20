Ponte Vedra High School students Mia and Melissa both have grandmothers and other relatives, who had been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. After seeing first hand how difficult it can be to lose your hair they wanted to put in efforts toward helping others!

The girls found an organization called Wigs For Kids that provides hairpiece systems, custom wigs for FREE to kids who have medical needs, like cancer or Alopecia. You can go to any salon to get your hair cut and styled as long as you tell them you want to donate so they braid it for you.

The girls say to make sure hair is a minimum of 12 inches for proper hair donation length. You are encouraged to wait and grow a longer ponytail (14+ inches) to have the most impact on a child in need.

Hair cannot be permed, color-treated, or highlighted. Temporary coloring or highlights that wash out are acceptable but must be completely washed out before cutting. Gray hair is accepted.

Each hair piece costs $1800, so the girls have set a goal to purchase 10 hairpieces.

To learn more about our hair donation requirements or to make financial donation directly to Wigs For Kids through our fundraising page, please contact us or click this link https://wigsforkidsday.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=4327