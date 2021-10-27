Time Sawyer Playing at Blue Jay Listening Room This Saturday | River City Live

Time Sawyer will be returning to Jacksonville to perform at Blue Jay Listening Room...the place, our local experts, voted Jax Best Music Venue. The band has managed to maintain connectivity through the pandemic with virtual performances, but they are beyond excited to get back on the road and connect with fans up close and personal. Which you will be inside the intimate listening area of Blue Jay. Rance chatted with vocalist / guitarist Sam Tayloe about coming back to the River City and what fans can expect from the experience.