What’s Your Makeup Personality? with Carrie Wilson | River City Live

Let’s talk Makeup Personalities.

So many woman 35 and up feel that they don’t “fit in” to today’s makeup world. Because of YouTube and Instagram some feel they don’t wear enough makeup. Maybe you feel that you like a little drama, but you’re “too old” for a bold lip or shimmer on the eye? Some even think it’s “wrong” to be natural or barely wear makeup. I want to get rid of these feelings.

Makeup is like clothing. Everyone has a style and its important to be true to you. Now, that also means that we may need to make some tweaks. Just like clothing, fit is important. In makeup, technique and shades are important.

Find your makeup personality, and then figure out how to make it work for YOU so you can look your best everyday.