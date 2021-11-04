Publix Aprons Meal

Shaved Apple, Cucumber and Crab Salad with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette
Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
...for vinaigrette
1 large shallot (about 1 1/2 oz)
1/4 cup (+1 tablespoon) grapeseed oil
Aluminum foil
1/4 cup sherry vinegar
1 teaspoon coarse ground grain mustard
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
...for salad
1 tablespoon fresh chives
1 lemon
1 cup praline pecans
3 stalks celery (with celery leaves)
1/2 seedless cucumber
1 large honeycrisp apple
2 heads artisan lettuce
8 oz jumbo lump crab
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1 cup dried apple chips Steps:
1. Prepare vinaigrette. Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice shallot into 1-inch pieces; add to medium bowl with 1 tablespoon grapeseed and toss to coat well. Transfer shallots to center of 1 sheet foil; fold foil into a pouch. Bake foil pouch 25 30 minutes until shallots are tender. Remove from oven and set aside to cool to room temperature.
2. Add to bowl of food processor: cooked shallots, vinegar, mustard, and 1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning; pulse until just combined. With machine running, slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil and remaining 1/4 cup grapeseed oil until shallots are finely chopped and Fall Apple Tasting and Wine Dinner---Page 2 of 9 vinaigrette is thickened and emulsified. Set aside.
3. Prepare salad. Thinly slice chives; juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Coarsely chop pecans; remove celery leaves from stalks. Thinly slice celery stalks on a bias. Halve cucumber and very thinly slice into halfmoons. Thinly cut slices from all sides of apple until you reach the core; tear lettuce into large pieces. Drain crab and pick for shells if needed (wash hands).
4. Combine in small bowl: crab, chives, lemon juice, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning until blended; chill until ready to serve.
5. Add to large bowl: lettuce, apple, celery, cucumber, pecans, apple chips, and 5 tablespoons vinaigrette; toss to blend. Divide salad between 6 serving bowls. Top evenly with crab and garnish with celery leaves. Drizzle additional 1 teaspoon dressing over each salad; serve.
(Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 420, Total Fat 30g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 50mg, Sodium 370mg, Carb 27g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 22g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vit D 0%, Calc 10%, Iron 6%, Potas 6%)