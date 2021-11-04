Publix Aprons Meal

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Shaved Apple, Cucumber and Crab Salad with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

...for vinaigrette

1 large shallot (about 1 1/2 oz)

1/4 cup (+1 tablespoon) grapeseed oil

Aluminum foil

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon coarse ground grain mustard

1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

...for salad

1 tablespoon fresh chives

1 lemon

1 cup praline pecans

3 stalks celery (with celery leaves)

1/2 seedless cucumber

1 large honeycrisp apple

2 heads artisan lettuce

8 oz jumbo lump crab

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning

1 cup dried apple chips Steps:

1. Prepare vinaigrette. Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice shallot into 1-inch pieces; add to medium bowl with 1 tablespoon grapeseed and toss to coat well. Transfer shallots to center of 1 sheet foil; fold foil into a pouch. Bake foil pouch 25 30 minutes until shallots are tender. Remove from oven and set aside to cool to room temperature.

2. Add to bowl of food processor: cooked shallots, vinegar, mustard, and 1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning; pulse until just combined. With machine running, slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil and remaining 1/4 cup grapeseed oil until shallots are finely chopped and Fall Apple Tasting and Wine Dinner---Page 2 of 9 vinaigrette is thickened and emulsified. Set aside.

3. Prepare salad. Thinly slice chives; juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Coarsely chop pecans; remove celery leaves from stalks. Thinly slice celery stalks on a bias. Halve cucumber and very thinly slice into halfmoons. Thinly cut slices from all sides of apple until you reach the core; tear lettuce into large pieces. Drain crab and pick for shells if needed (wash hands).

4. Combine in small bowl: crab, chives, lemon juice, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning until blended; chill until ready to serve.

5. Add to large bowl: lettuce, apple, celery, cucumber, pecans, apple chips, and 5 tablespoons vinaigrette; toss to blend. Divide salad between 6 serving bowls. Top evenly with crab and garnish with celery leaves. Drizzle additional 1 teaspoon dressing over each salad; serve.

(Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 420, Total Fat 30g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 50mg, Sodium 370mg, Carb 27g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 22g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vit D 0%, Calc 10%, Iron 6%, Potas 6%)