I Know Jax 10th Anniversary!

Joe Talentino and his show I Know Jax have cemented their status as the go to program (besides River City Live) to learn about all that is going on in Jacksonville. Food is featured, but Joe has made the effort to shine a spotlight on on all Jacksonville businesses. This Sunday, I Know Jax celebrates 10 years of showing love to Jacksonville at Dennis Chan’s new Blue Bamboo restaurant in Mandarin from 6-9pm. Tickets are available at iknowjax.com.