St. John Town Center’s 15th Annual Holiday Spectacular!

St. Johns Town Center is kicking off the holiday season on Saturday, November 13 at the 15th Annual Holiday Spectacular! The event is locally sponsored by Toyota USA, OneBlood, and PRI Productions.

- From 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., families and visitors are invited to enjoy the full day of family fun including a picturesque holiday photo booth, Letters to Santa creation station, and ornament decorating, while costumed characters parade the streets of Jacksonville’s premier shopping destination.

- A hit from past years’ events, guests can dance the day away at the silent DJ experience and then walk their boogie shoes on over to the stage for a variety of dynamic holiday performances!

- Beginning at 2 p.m., an array of lively musicians will perform holiday tunes on the main stage, located in the Town Green in front of Maggiano’s Little Italy on the Midtown Parkway, followed by the exciting headliner performance at 7 p.m.

Ad

- This year, our event is headlined by local favorite, The Chris Thomas Band! From Sinatra to Soul, that’s how this showstopping group rolls bringing that music back bigger and better than ever before. Chris Thomas has the style and swagger of Sinatra and the performance excitement of James Brown and Bruno Mars. He and his award-winning band are sure to set the scene playing a variety of popular songs, including everyone’s favorite holiday hits. This show is not to be missed!

- For the grand finale, Santa will lead the crowd in an official countdown to light the dazzling 32-foot tree, followed by a magnificent fireworks finale at 8 p.m. After lighting the tree, Santa will be available at the Santa House in the Phase III wing near Coach to hear holiday wishes.

- St. Johns Town Center retailers will be offering holiday shopping opportunities, in-store promotions, and specials throughout the weekend, so it’s a great time to check-off items on your holiday shopping list. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for the chance to win some amazing giveaways, as well!

Ad

- Holiday Spectacular is free to attend and open to the public, so bring your family and friends along! Fans can also follow the holiday action on social media with #SJTCHoliday.