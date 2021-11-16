The Walrus Juice Bar & Vegan Eats

Murray Hill’s newest juice bar and vegan eats is open… eight days a week! The Walrus, a Beatles themed location in the heart of Murray Hill, recently opened with the goal to supply delicious juices and smoothies to Jacksonville. While you can get something for the day to give you a boost, they do also offer alcoholic juices and shots that are perfect for a night out.

Their space is also open to showcase local artists and be a platform for the arts. The location provides space for live music, open mic nights, and more. To find out more about The Walrus you can head to their Instagram at thewalrusjax or head to their location in Murray Hill.