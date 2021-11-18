Free Community CPR Class

CPR training is vitally important to insure that the community members in high risk areas are trained to handle a crisis. That’s why caring hands support and services is offering another free community CPR training class. Sheretta Joseph joined us today on River City Live.

This community class is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card to meet a job requirement. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others interested in learning how to save a life.

Date and time: Sat, December 11, 2021 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST